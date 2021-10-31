Motorcyclist dies after dashing bullock cart

Aurangabad, Oct 31:

A motorcyclist died as his motorcycle dashed a bullock cart from behind on Paithan - Pachod Road on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as Vishnu Chandrabhan Sormare (43, Dawarwadi). Sormare was going to Dawarwadi from Paithan on his bike (MH 20 DX 8477) on Saturday evening. However, his bike dashed a bullock cart as he could not see it in the dark. He died on the spot. On receiving the information, his family members and Pachod police station beat marshal Prashant Navande, Abhijeet Sonawane, Pawan Chavan and others rushed to the spot.

He was taken to the Pachod rural hospital where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. Sormare worked in a private company and was the only earning source in the family. He is survived by wife, two daughters and a son.