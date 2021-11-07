Movement to include new water supply scheme in AMRUT-II get impetus

Aurangabad, Nov 7:

The movement to include a new water supply scheme in Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT)-II got impetus.

The scheme was approved under State Government’s Nagarotthan Yojana. The administration of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Astik Kumar Pandey said that the State Government and AMC's t efforts were being taken jointly to include the water supply scheme in Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT)-II.

Maha Vikas Aghadi Government approved the Rs 1680 crore new scheme for the city and it was included in Nagarotthan Yojana. So, the State Government and Municipal Corporation will have to pay their share. The scheme will be implemented through Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikarn.

The works of construction of new water tank, laying water pipeline, installing water purification centre and MBR have already begun.

The scheme will be implemented through the central Government via State Government that is making efforts to include it in AMRUT-II. If it is approved under AMRUT-II, the Central Government. Currently, the fund received for the parallel scheme is being used for new water supply project works.

There is a plan to supply water ‘AMRUT-II that is implemented by the Central Government.

Astik Kumar Pandey said an experts team of the French Agency which was hired by the Central Government would visit the city for the inspection.

If the water supply scheme is included in the Atal Mission, the Central and State and Governments will share an equal burden of 40 per cent while the AMC will have to provide 20 per cent fund as per the terms and conditions of the scheme.