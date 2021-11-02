MP urge CM to stop action against Labour Colony occupants

Aurangabad, Nov 2:

The MP, Syed Imtiaz Jaleel, today has written a letter to the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray urging him to stop the action proposed against the occupants of government quarters in Vishwasnagar-Labour Colony.

As reported earlier, sensation prevailed after the district administration had issued an order on Monday directing the occupants to vacate the possession of their respective quarters on or before November 8. The order panicked the occupants. In the meantime, the MP also visited the locality yesterday and assured them of extending support to their voices. Accordingly, he wrote the letter to the CM today and urged to immediately withdraw the autocratic order of razing down the properties.

The MP also appealed to public representatives of all the political parties to unite so as to give justice to the residents of the Labour Colony. He also sent letters, requesting help to these residents, to the guardian minister Subhash Desai, divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, district collector Sunil Chavan, commissioner of police Nikhil Gupta and municipal corporation administrator AK Pandey.