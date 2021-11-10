MSRTC Strike: Smart City Bus service sustains loss of Rs 3L daily

Aurangabad, Nov 10:

The indefinite strike called on by MSRTC has forced the Smart City Bus service in the city to sustain a revenue loss of Rs 2.75 lakh daily for the past two days.

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) purchased 100 buses in 2017. It had signed an agreement with MSRTC in which the latter assured of providing manpower to operate and maintain these Smart City buses for five years. However, the salary to them is paid by ASCDCL.

The MSRTC strike paralysed the transport service in the city. Earlier, the staff of Smart City Buses participated in the phase one strike called on October 28 and 29. Later on, they joined and worked regularly till November 6. The staff, however, again took part in the strike from November 7. As a result, the bus service in the city got halted for an indefinite period. Meanwhile, the ASCDCL is checking the feasibility of restoring the bus service through ex-servicemen. Meanwhile, the MSRTC divisional controller has ordered the strike-goers to resume their duties immediately.