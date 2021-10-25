MUHS announces 10-day winter vacation for medical colleges

Aurangabad, Oct 25:

The Maharashtra University of Health Science has announced the 10-day winter vacation for medical colleges across the State for the academic year 2021-22.

The students will get winter vacation from November 1 to 10.

In a letter to all the college deans and principals, the MUHS registrar Dr Kalidas Chavan stated that there would be a ten-day winter vacation for health sciences colleges in view of Covid 19 situation.

“The deans and principals can plan vacation depending upon Covid situation. If institutes need to change the date, they should update the university about it. The colleges should inform students about winter vacation,” he said in the letter.