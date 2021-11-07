Murder case fugitive arrested again

Aurangabad, Nov 7:

Sachin Rameshwar Tayde (36, Nandanvan Colony, Cantonment), who murdered Dharmaji Kondawar, the chief accountant of Regional Transport Office (RTO) by firing bullets, had absconded after being released on parole while serving his life sentence.

Cidco Police arrested Tayde on Friday. The accused came to the chamber of the then RTO Ashok Giri in 2009 and demanded to take his suspended father back on duty. He had arguments with the RTO over the issue.

On heated exchange of words, before anybody could learn anything, Sachin shot Kondawar. After that, the pistol was locked and he could not shoot. Kondawar was shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital where he died.

A case of murder was registered at Kranti Chowk police station in this case. Tayde's friend Suresh Pawar (Cidco, N-7) was arrested in the case. Both of them have been sentenced by the court.

Tayde who was serving a life sentence at Harsul Jail, got parole in 2018. He was released on bail, noting that he would remain in the Bidkin area during this period. However, he did not return to Harsul prison.

A case of absconding was registered against him at Bidkin Police Station. He had been at large since then. He changed his location frequently by disguising. On receiving information about him, Assistant Inspector Dnyaneshwar Avghad arrested Tayde near a bar and handed him over to Bidkin Police.