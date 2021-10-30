‘My World’ flats handed over to customers

Aurangabad, Oct 30:

The ‘My World’ housing project established in just three years with all the basic amenities is bringing laurel not only to the city but to the entire Marathwada region. The possession of the flats were given to the customers. A function was organised at My World, beside Chikalthana Airport on Saturday and the key of the flat was symbollically handed over to the president of the Flat Owners Association and senior journalist Chakradhar Dalvi.

My World project was started in 2018 and received an overwhelming response from the customers. In all, 279 flats in the phase- 1 were handed over to the customers today. Despite the Corona Crisis, the houses were constructed in time and were handed over to the customers, informed the head of the Manjeet Pride Group, Nitin Bagadiya.

Manjeet Pride Group director Navin Bagadiya, partner Bhupendrasingh Rajpal, Manish Agrawal, Bipin Bagadiya, secretary Rama Shinde, treasurer Nitin Chachni, Jaideep Navandar, Sakharam Nanaware, Saurabh Gupta, Datta Aurade, Sunil Chichane, Sanjay Bendsure, Anjali Vaidya and others were present.