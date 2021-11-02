Narayana students bring laurels in NEET, Pooja Jadhav secured 533 All India General Rank

Aurangabad, Nov 2: Narayana IIT and PMT Academy students recorded a great performance in NEET 2021. Nearly 25 plus students including open and reserved category are likely to get admissions for government approved seats, said Dr M F Mallick.

Successful students from Narayana Group below All India Rank 10 include Vaishnavi Sarda (second), Kolakulam Manvitha (third), Ch. Vaishanavi (eight), K Vijay Chander (ninth). Eighteen have secured below AIR 100. From Aurangabad branch, regular classroom programme student Pooja Jadhav (688 marks) secured 533 All India General Rank whereas 49th All India Rank in EWS category. She expressed gratitude towards the institute, parents and teachers. Other successful students from Aurangabad branch are: Abdul Malik, Shaikh Ayesha, Sakshi Aghav, Abhishree Bhutada, Mansi Ambilwade, Dhanshree Bedwal, Sonal Deshpande, Shoeb Shaikh, Pavitra Maru, Syeda Munna Sheyam, Haripriya Kale, Farooqui Nadiya, Shreya Kappagalmath, Quazi Aiman Fatema and Shaikh Sahil.

All successful students were felicitated. Vishal Ladniya announced the repeaters batch that will complete 100% syllabus of both the years, to start form November 11.