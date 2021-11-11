National Achievement Survey in 228 schools today

Aurangabad, Nov 11:

The National Achievement Survey (NAS) will be conducted at 244 classes of 228 schools of the district on November 12 to evaluate the educational quality of students. Around 6,849 students of standards third, fifth, eighth and 10th will participate in the survey in the different parts of the district.

The eyes of the education department are on how students of the third standard who have not visited the school for two years will appear for the test.

A total of 1126 students of standard third from 43 schools and 1098 students of the standard fifth from 40 schools will take examinations of three subjects-Language, Mathematics and Environmental Studies.

A total of 2,068 students of the standard eighth from 74 schools will have to appear for the four subjects test. The subjects are Langauge, Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences.

The test of 2,557 students of SSC from 87 schools will be conducted on five subjects including Mathematics, Science, Social Science and English. A total of 90 minutes will be allotted to the students of third to fifth standards while students of eighth and tenth will get 120 minutes duration for the examination.

Deputy education officer Sachin Salunke said that 287 supervisors and as many observers were appointed for the survey. District collector Sunil Chvan will be an independent observe while Central observer Anand Prakash has already arrived already.

Director of Regional Academic Authority Dr Kalimoddin Shaikh said that Shikha Shrivastav will be a coordinator from the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Dr Ravi Jadhav along with supervisors and observers visited the schools on Thursday to inspect preparations for the national level survey. The result of the survey is likely to be declared in the next two months.