National achievement survey of 228 schools to be done in district

Aurangabad, Oct 31:

The National Achievement Survey (NAS) of selected 228 schools in the district will be done on November 12.

The names of the schools will be announced three days before the survey.

The 100 per cent attendance of headmasters, teachers and students is compulsory in those schools. The survey of 244 classes in 228 schools will be carried out at the same and same time across the country.

The test will assess the learning and understanding of subjects by the students of standards third, fifth and tenth. A total of 90 minutes will be allotted to the students of third and fifth standards while 120 minutes duration for tenth class students.

The schools will have to keep ready attendance register, class-wise students strength (boys and girls), UDISE code, the strength of staff and their mobile number for the survey. Diwali vacation for the schools has already begun.

Education officers Dr B B Chavan and M K Chavan said that the selected schools would remain open from November 10 to 12 for the survey which comprises achievement tests, questionnaires for students, teachers and schools administration.

The schools which are selected for the survey will have to hold parents meetings.