New water supply scheme likely to face delay

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 29:

The Jayakwadi Dam and its surrounding has been declared as Bird Sanctuary and Eco-sensitive Zone. Hence the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), which is the nodal agency of the new water supply scheme of valuing Rs 1680 crore, has sent the file seeking permission for the construction of a new pumphouse in the bed of the reservoir to the state's Ministry of Forest. The file has been forwarded to the headquarters of the Department of Forest (DoF) in Nagpur from Mumbai for permission. Adding to the woes, after DoF's approval, the file will be sent to Delhi to obtain the final permission from the union Ministry of Forest and Environment. Meanwhile, the time required to seek permission is unpredictable, therefore, it is for sure that there would be a delay in the implementation of the water project.

Under the scheme, a new main pumphouse will be constructed in the mid of the Jayakwadi Dam. Incidentally, the proposed location is reserved as the Bird Sanctuary. Hence it is mandatory to seek no-objection certificates (NoC) from the state and the central DoF. The guardian minister Subhash Desai held a meeting in Mumbai (on Thursday) and reviewed the obstructions in procuring permissions at various government levels for the water supply scheme. The DoF officials were also present in the meeting.

According to sources, " The MJP requested in the meeting to grant the permission to undertake the water supply scheme works in Bird Sanctuary area. During the discussion, it was told that the DoF headquarters is in Nagpur. Hence, a special officer from the state's Ministry of Forest has been deputed on the task of obtaining permission. The file after getting permission will reach Mumbai and then the state ministry will send it to the union Ministry for its final approval. After permission from Delhi, the MJP will be free to construct pumphouse in the area which is reserved for bird sanctuary."