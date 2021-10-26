Nishant Agrawal to appear in MAGICx interview series

Aurangabad, Oct 26:

The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) along with the PES College of engineering, under the MAGICx interview series has organised an online interview session of Nishant Agrawal, founder-Life and Limb on October 30 at 3 pm. Nishant has experience in the domain of engineering and manufacturing.

His research focuses on the development of a low cost and functionally active compound finger mechanism to rectify the problem faced by conventional upper limb prostheses lacking the capability of adaptive grasp and pinch, that can be mounted on the amputee’s body considering the cosmetic and bionic appearance of the hand without any surgical procedure. One can click on the registration link https://bit.ly/MAGICxPES1 for participation.