No deaths from rabies in the past ten months

Aurangabad, Oct 16:

There are more than 60,000 stray dogs in the city. The stray dogs roaming in packs are a menace for the pedestrians and motorists. However, the municipal corporation has claimed that vaccination and sterilisation of stray dogs is now showing some results. In the last ten months, no citizens have died of rabies in the city.

A few years ago, at least 15 to 20 people were dying of rabies in the city. Over the last few years, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has started extensive vaccination and sterilisation of stray dogs. However, the process is very slow. Every day 35 to 40 dogs are vaccinated and neutered by a private agency. It is estimated that there should be 40,000 stray dogs in the city. However, the number is said to be more than 60,000. Complaints about the problem of stray dogs are frequent from the public. Sources within the municipal corporation said the AMC can only catch the dogs, sterilise them, and release them later. Citizens say that dogs should not return to the area. But we have to work within the framework of the law.

Better work in the future

The AMC has been doing well in sterilisation of stray dogs for the last few years. Its effects are now slowly appearing. In the last ten months, rabies deaths have been reported. We expect no one else to die by December. We have a big goal to catch and sterilise stray dogs in future, said Saurabh Joshi, deputy commissioner, AMC.

As the city moves towards a smart city, we want to permanently eliminate the serious problems posed by stray dogs. The number of vaccinations and surgeries is being increased in collaboration with a private organization. Breeding rates in dogs appear to have declined significantly, said Dr Shahed Sheikh, veterinary officer, AMC.

Vaccination, sterilisation of dogs in three years

Year Sterilisation-vaccination

2019-20 ---- 4,534

2020-21 ---- 10,681

2021-22 ---- 6,780