No time to take action against fleecing passengers

Aurangabad, Nov 2:

The administration of South Central Railway (SCR) still has not taken action against the agents who are fleecing passengers.

It may be noted that the shops and kiosks in the railway station area were given the facility of ticket booking. The agents are collecting fare more than actual charges on railway tickets. If a passenger pays an additional amount along with fare under ‘Tatkal Seva,’ they get a seat. It appears that there is no monitoring system overcharging fare.

A section of media published a news item about it, the railway protection force (RPF) verified it by buying tickets and were preparing for the action. But, no action was taken till Tuesday evening.

Some officers and employees of SCR have gone for the visit of the director-general while other officers were in court for cases. RPF said that sources said that the action would be taken on Wednesday.

A passenger face inconvenience when seeing waiting seats on the website while agents ensure that the passengers get a seat on the same day.