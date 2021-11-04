No vaccination for 3 days

Aurangabad, Nov 4:

On account of the Diwali festival, the vaccination has been halted from Thursday to Saturday. Hence the drive in the urban and rural parts of the district will resume from Sunday. It may be noted that the Prime Minister, on Wednesday, has interacted with the collector and the commissioner of districts having low vaccination percentages. As per the data, 55.08 per cent of citizens had taken the first dose of vaccine in the district, while only 22.66 per cent of citizens had taken both doses of vaccine.