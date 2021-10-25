Notorious goon arrested for looting man

Aurangabad, Oct 25:

The crime branch police arrested a notorious goon for beating and looting a motorcycle in a deserted place. The arrested have been identified as Rahul Sanjay Jadhav (Jakat Naka, Rishikeshnagar, Chikalthana). The police have seized an auto-rickshaw used in the crime.

On October 23 complainant Manoj Kundanlal Padewal (34, Lions Club Colony, Chikalthana) was going home from Cidco to Chikalthana at around 11.30 pm. Four persons followed him in an auto-rickshaw. They stopped him near Sanya Motors on Jalna Road and abused him. They snatched Rs 3,200 and mobile phone from his pocket. Manoj lodged a complaint at the Cidco MIDC police station.

Crime branch PI Avinash Aghav received the information that the main accused in the crime was Rahul Jadhav. The crime branch team arrested him on October 25 and seized auto-rickshaw from him. He confessed that he committed the crime with the help of accomplices Lahu alias Zaglya Ramesh Chavan, Ashwin alias Chimnya Shivdas Kurne and Krishna alias Inya Pawar (all residents of Mukundnagar, Chikalthana). The arrested accused has been handed over to the MIDC Cidco police.

The police action was executed by PI Aghav, PSI Datta Shelke, Kiran Gawande, Jaisingh Rajput, Nitin Deshmukh, Tatyarao Shingare, Omprakash Bankar and others.

Meanwhile, the PI Aghav informed that one of the accused Lahu alias Zaglya is a listed criminal on police record and several cases of robbery, theft, molestation, looting and others have been registered against him.