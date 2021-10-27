Now, AMC to have 126 members in body

Aurangabad, Oct 27:

In a major development, the Maharashtra cabinet today passed the proposal to increase the strength of corporators in all municipal corporations and councils by 17 per cent. The decision will also be benefitting the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) as its body which comprises 115 corporators will now be increased to 126 members, soon.

It may be noted that as per the Census 2011, the population of Aurangabad is 12.28 lakh and Vasai Virar is 12.34 lakh. Accordingly, the AMC and the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation were having 115 corporators till today, but after revision, their strength will touch 126. Both the cities fall in the slab of cities having a population between 12 lakh and 24 lakh.

The Census is done every 10 years, but due to Covid-19 the Census 2021 has not been done. Hence considering the possible population of the city between 14 lakh and 16 lakh, the city is going to get benefits. The Maha Vikas Aghadi has tabled the proposal of revising the strength of corporators. It may be noted that the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act was not revised for a long time. The cabinet after a discussion gave its nod.

Rough draft as per new order!

It may be noted that the Aurangabad First has published news highlighting the possibility of an increase in the strength of corporators today. Now, the cabinet decision, after the Governor's signature will be forwarded to all the municipal corporations. Earlier, the SEC had ordered all the municipal corporations including AMC to prepare the rough draft considering the population of Census 2011, Now, the rough draft on the delimitation of prabhags will be done as per the fresh order, said the sources.