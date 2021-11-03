Now produce vaccine certificate for petrol, travelling or entry in any office

Aurangabad, Nov 3:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey today announced drastic measures to implement vaccination programmes successfully in the city. He said, " We are still reeling under the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many citizens had died of the Coronavirus. Hence to evade the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19 and its danger, strict measures are being taken in a place like no entry to visitors in any government or private office; no fuel to persons who are not vaccinated and no 'unvaccinated person will be allowed to travel in buses or private vehicles."

" Earlier, we will ensure whether the AMC officials and personnel had completed their two doses of vaccine. We will obtain the final certificate of vaccination from them. The process will be completed by November 30, 2021. However, the relaxation will be given to those who had taken their first dose and the date of the second dose is after November 30. The order will be applicable to all visitors coming to AMC headquarters for officials and other works; Smart City Office, all the government and private offices in the city. The officials concerned have been instructed to implement the orders strictly," said Pandey.

Besides, the entry to visitors who had not taken both the vaccines will be prohibited in all government offices, private offices, swimming pools, yoga centres, indoor sports, cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, Agriculture Produce Market Committees, hoteliers, function halls, all types of shops, private hospitals and industrial establishments. The entry ban is also imposed on teachers from colleges and all medium schools, students from colleges and the officers, personnel and workers and visitors of various establishments. The entry will be given only after ensuring that they had taken both doses.

No vaccine No petrol

The municipal commissioner also ordered the fuel-pump operators and staff to get vaccinated first and then give fuel to the vehicle-owners only after ensuring that they had taken both the vaccine.

No vaccine No journey

Pandey also mentioned that if any passenger has not taken the doses of vaccine then he will not be allowed to travel. Hence it is mandatory upon the inter-state and inter-district persons desirous to travel in a bus or private vehicle to produce the proof of both the doses. After ensuring only they will be allowed to take the journey, he pointed out.