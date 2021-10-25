Nutek Technologies signs agreement with Bamu’s Incubation Centre for mentoring

Aurangabad, Oct 25:

Nutek Technologies Pvt Ltd signed an agreement with the Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Foundation (AIC-BAMU-F) recently. The company will get an incubation facility and mentoring for its products.

Gurpal Singh, an innovator in the field of the automotive industry and company promoter, has developed an additive fuel for two and four-wheelers to increase its efficiency. Gurpal Singh and the chief executive officer of AIC-Bamu Amit Ranjan signed the agreement.

Those who want to test their idea and become a startup, need to join the centre for mentoring through registration. The AIC scrutiny verifies the details before giving admission to the aspirants.

Talking about the idea of the startup, Amit Ranjan said that the fuel additives for two and four-wheelers including trucks can increase the efficiency of the vehicle.

“An external oxidation filter system for two-wheelers which will allow combusting the fuel with proper oxidation without effecting vehicle health system will be installed in the vehicle. Both systems generally work in compilation with BS-VI of current updation of Indian Motor Vehicle Act in the country,” he said.