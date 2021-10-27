NVS felicitates meritorious students of Class 12

Aurangabad, Oct 28:

The meritorious students of the Nath Valley School (NVS) class 12th of the batch 2020-2021 were felicitated on Wednesday. Addressing students, Trust chairman Nandkishore Kagliwal said, “Success is the culmination of the effort made by the school, teachers and parents and students should be mindful of that. Students should pursue their dreams and excel in whatever they take up in the future.”

Principal Ranjit Dass congratulated the students, parents and the teachers for the excellent result. The ceremony was further conducted by vice-principals Rajkumari Dixit and Sharda Gupta. The students were felicitated with trophies. Shreya Bhattad got a record-breaking 99.2% and 18 students secured 95% and above. Students expressed their gratitude towards their school and parents.