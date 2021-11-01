Officers told to maintain positive attitude while on duty

Aurangabad, Nov 1:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey today underlined the need for having a positive attitude amongst the officials while handling day to day affairs. " The Town Planning (TP) section receives myriad cases and the efforts should be taken to resolve them in the legal frame," said Pandey while speaking at a function organised to see-off the outgoing town planner or deputy director (Town Planning) Jayant Kharwadkar. It may be noted that Kharwadkar got retired from his long term service on October 31.

The function to accord him a see-off was organised in the office of the AMC administrator on Monday evening. The city engineer S D Panzade, additional commissioner R P Nikam, newly appointed in charge deputy director (Town Planning) A B Deshmukh and many other officers were present on the occasion.

Pandey recalled, " The town planning section was given a target of Rs 80 crore during the Covid pandemic situation. Kharwadkar enacted with a positive attitude and his vast experience helped in attracting huge revenue in the exchequer. The money helped us to clear the outstanding bills."

A B Deshmukh (who is presently a deputy engineer in the TP section) also shared his experience while rubbing shoulders with the outgoing deputy director. He said, " His technical competence and rich experience has helped a lot many times.

Kharwadkar also shared his views on the occasion.