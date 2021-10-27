One dead, other injured after two trucks collide

Aurangabad, Oct 27:

Two trucks collided head on leaving one driver dead on the spot and another seriously injured. The accident took place near Akhatwada village on Paithan-Pachod road on Wednesday evening.

Two trucks coming from opposite directions collided head-on near the bend of the left canal bridge of Jayakwadi on Paithan-Pachod road. The accident was so severe that the cabin of a truck slipped and fell on the road and the second truck turned turtle. The driver of the truck (GJ-12-BY-0178) Mohanlal Mistrilal Phulwari (32, Bharatnagar, Kutch, Gujarat) was killed on the spot.

While the driver of the other truck (MH-16-CC-9921) Rajendra Raosaheb Sool (27, Karjat, Ahmednagar) was seriously injured. Akhatwada deputy sarpanch Vivek Mhaske informed the Paithan police about the accident. PI Kishore Pawar, PSI Ramkrishna Sagade, Satish Bhosale, Sudhir Vavhal, Manoj Vaidya, Gopal Patil and others rushed to the spot and shifted the injured driver to the hospital for treatment. They also eased the traffic jam on the road due to the accident. The case has been registered in the Paithan police station.