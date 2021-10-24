One more year for Shivaji status

Aurangabad, Oct 24:

The work of erecting a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will be delayed for another 12 months. Earlier, the work of erecting the statue near the botanical garden had started. It got the permission of the district collector. Now, as per the decision of the management council, the statue will be erected in the open space near the city bus stand in front of the university administrative building. The permission of the district collector was received two months ago. There is curiosity among the students about the statue.