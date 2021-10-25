Over 90 seats filled in Govt polytechnics;

Aurangabad, Oct 25:

More than 90 per cent of seats were filled in Government Polytechnics of the Marathwada till Monday, the last date of counselling round. Around 60 to 70 per cent of seats were filled in private polytechnics of eight districts. There are 10 Government polytechnics in the region and 44 are private ones.

All the polytechnics from the region have 14,875 seats. The admission process began in June. The two Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds received a good response from students.

A total of two more rounds of institutional level were also conducted. The last date of admission was October 25.

The Government Polytechnic of the city has 737 seats while 725 (99.70 per cent) of them were filled. Admission coordinator Rajesh Aghav said that admissions on 67 seats out of a total of 69 reserved for EWS category were confirmed. In direct second year admissions, 68 seats were filled in CAP rounds while 10 were in counselling round.

There were eight courses in Government polytechnic while new course Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning was launched from the current academic year. The course good response as all the seats were filled. Incharge principal of the polytechnic Madhuri Ganorkar said that courses like Information Technology and Computer too received good response from the students.