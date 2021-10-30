Owaisi directs party ex-corporators to settle local disputes amicably

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 30:

The internal conflicts between office-bearers of the MIM party have reached the vertex. As a result, to settle the differences, the party chief is on a two-day tour to Aurangabad. He held a meeting with the party's corporators of Aurangabad

Municipal Corporation (AMC). During the interaction, all of them made huge complaints against one local leader. The party chief Asadoddin Owaisi was surprised on hearing them, but he warned them to settle the disputes amicably or he

threatened of taking another step in the interest of the party.

It may be noted that MIM arrived in Aurangabad from Nanded in 2014. Within a short period of time, the party got huge success and its 24 candidates got elected in AMC elections held in 2015. However, the party is internally facing rebel. So far, three former corporators had left to join another party. Besides, it is learnt that many more are in the line of changing the party. Adding to the woes, the conflict between two groups of MIM got surfaced in one convention during the last week. Hence sensing seriousness Owaisi arrived in the city. He halted in a hotel near Maulana Azad College and preferred to meet the party corporators in the silent atmosphere of the hotel.

Corporators grieved

The party's leader always ill-treats us. Our lives were made horrible after the 2019 assembly election. The party leaders closeness with Congress and NCP leaders have increased. If any programme is conducted in the ward, the respective ward's corporator is not invited. We are fed up and the situation instigates us to leave the party.

After hearing the grievances of the former corporators, Owaisi said to them that clapping cannot be done with one hand. He tried to shield the party leaders saying that there will be your mistakes as well. If the controversy is not settled on priority. I would have to bring old members back to the party. All of them were taken aback when he specifically took the name of MIM's former district president Javed Qureshi during the conversation.