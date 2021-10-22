Padmavati Vidhan concludes with enthusiasm

Aurangabad, Oct 22:

Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Pashrvanath Mandir Rajabazar organized the Mata Padmavati Vidhan on behalf of Khandelwal Digambar Jain Mahila Mandal Rajabazar on the occasion of Navratri festival. The first Panchamrit abhishek of Shantinath Bhangwan was performed in the morning at Rajabazar temple followed by pooja. Pandit Pravin Kale and Nitesh Kasliwal assisted for the vidhan. Panchayat president Lalit Patni, secretary Ashok Ajmera, vice president Vinod Lohade, joint secretary Narendra Ajmera, Nita Thole and community members were present in large numbers.