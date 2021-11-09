Painter falls from 2nd floor, dies

Aurangabad, Nov 9:

A 32-year-old painter Sominath Balu Shinde died after falling from the second floor of a building at Kamlapur area on Tuesday afternoon.

According to details, Sominath Shinde (Wadgaon Kolhati) was painting a building owned by one Gaikwad at Kamlapur. He received a phone call at 12 noon. While talking on the phone, he lost his balance and fell to the ground.

He sustained serious injuries was rushed to Government Hospital in an unconscious state. Doctors declared him dead at 2 pm. A case of accidental death was registered with Waluj MIDC Police Station. Police constable Khosre is on the case.