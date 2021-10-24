Paithan tehsildar held in bribery case

Aurangabad, Oct 24:

The Anti-corruption bureau on Saturday night arrested the tehsildar of Paithan Chandrakant Shelke and his agent Narayan Wagh for demanding bribe from a sand contractor for sand excavation and transportation.

Shelke through his agent Wagh demanded Rs 1.30 lakh monthly from the sand contractor in front of a panch for the permission to excavate and transport sand from Shivpur in Paithan tehsil on Friday night.

Later, the complainant and the panch met Shelke, who after discussing about the sand excavation and transportation directed him in front of the panch to complete the procedure through Wagh. Agent Wagh demanded Rs 1.30 lakh to the contractor. Under the guidance of SP Rahul Khade, trap officer PI Nandkishor Kshirsagar, assistant officer Dy.SP Maruti Pandit, PI Sandeep Rajput, constable Gangadhar Bhatane, Rajendra Joshi, Bhushan Desai, Changdev Bagul and others nabbed Shelke and Wagh during the trap laid at the Paithan tehsil office.