Passengers face inconvenience due to MSRTC employees ‘Chakka Jam’

Aurangabad, Oct 28:

The passengers had to face severe inconvenience as Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees launched the Chakka Jam agitation on Thursday. The drivers, conductors and other employees participated in the hunger strike to press their various demands. Not a single bus was operated from the eight depots in the district since 6 am onwards.

Passengers going to various places in the state for Diwali had to face severe inconvenience due to the agitation. Moreover, the private vehicle operators took advantage of this opportunity and recovered more fare from the passengers. The residents in the rural areas face more problems. The city bus service was also closed and hence the auto-rickshaw drivers recovered more fare from the passengers.

The employees initiated indefinite hunger strike and chakka jam agitation demanding Rs 15,000 as bonus, to release salaries on time and other demands. The drivers and conductors initiated hunger strike at Cidco bus stand and Central Work Shop at Chikalthana. The agitators permitted only the buses which were station in the depots during night but did not allow new buses trips.

The passengers who had came to the Central Bus Stand and Cidco Bus Stand for going to other places for Diwali faced severe problems. The private bus operators took benefit of this opportunity and imposed higher fares.

There are 550 buses in the district. Daily 984 trips of buses are conducted in the city from 6 am but on Thursday only 8 trips were conducted. Moreover, the 600 trips of city bus service were also cancelled.