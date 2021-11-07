People vacate houses due to fear of demolition action

Aurangabad, Nov 7:

The action against the illegal occupation of government properties in the Labour Colony will begin from Monday onwards. However, due to fear of the action from the administration, many people vacated the houses on their own on Sunday. The remaining residents are waiting for the action to be initiated on Monday. They were seen discussing the issue at various places in this locality.

There are 388 government quarters at Labour Colony, which are old and in dilapidated condition. Many people here live illegally. The owners have sold or given the houses on rent. A public notice was the issue to these illegal residents earlier. The occupants of the 388 houses have been given an ultimatum to vacate the houses by Monday at 10 am.

Later, the action to demolish the houses will be initiated. The action of demolition will be executed jointly by the PWD and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.

Due to the fear of the demolition action, many people started vacating the houses on Sunday. People were seen shifting their goods in matadors and loading rickshaws till late at night.