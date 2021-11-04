Petrol, diesel prices slash down by Rs 5.88, 12.39 respectively

Aurangabad, Nov 4:

The government has given relief to the residents during Diwali by slashing the prices of petrol by Rs 5.88 and diesel by Rs 12.39. The price of petrol in Aurangabad on Thursday was Rs 111.64 and diesel Rs 95.79. The fuel prices were reduced almost after a long wait of a year.

The union government on Wednesday announced the reduction of excise duty and the impact was immediately seen on the fuel prices since the wee hours of Thursday.

On the Laxmi Pujan Day, the residents got some relief for which they were eagerly waiting. Everyone coming to the petrol pump was curious about the fuel prices on Thursday.

The Petrol Pump operators said, now the state government should reduce VAT so that the fuel prices will further come down.

The investment of the petrol pump owners had also increased due to the increase in the fuel prices, said the secretary of the Aurangabad Petrol Pump Owners Association Akhil Abbas.

A rickshaw driver Arjun Kathar said that there is a need that the fuel prices should be reduced furthermore so that the common lot will be relieved.

A customer Swati Kulkarni said that we expect that the petrol should be in the range of Rs 70 to 80 while diesel should be between Rs 60 to 65.