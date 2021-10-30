Ph D conferred on Jayshree Pawar in Sociology
Aurangabad, Oct 30:
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has awarded Ph D in Sociology to Jayshree Pawar. She submitted her thesis titled 'A Sociological Study of Nurses in Government Service of Jalna District' under the guidance of Dr Rahul Hazare.