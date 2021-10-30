Ph D conferred on Jayshree Pawar in Sociology

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 30, 2021 08:25 PM2021-10-30T20:25:01+5:302021-10-30T20:25:01+5:30

Aurangabad, Oct 30: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has awarded Ph D in Sociology to Jayshree Pawar. She ...

Ph D conferred on Jayshree Pawar in Sociology | Ph D conferred on Jayshree Pawar in Sociology

Ph D conferred on Jayshree Pawar in Sociology

Next

Aurangabad, Oct 30:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has awarded Ph D in Sociology to Jayshree Pawar. She submitted her thesis titled ‘A Sociological Study of Nurses in Government Service of Jalna District’ under the guidance of Dr Rahul Hazare.

Open in app
Tags :BamuBamuJayshree PawarAurangabadPhBabasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada UniversityPower of hydrogenGovernment Service of Jalna District