Pharmacy aspirants worried over delay in admissions process

Aurangabad, Nov 8:

The aspirants of B Pharmacy course are worried about the delay in the commencement of the admissions process.

It may be noted that the State Common Entrance Examination Cell (CET Cell) conducted MHT-CET for admissions to Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses in September. The CET result was declared on October 28. Ten days have passed since the result was declared. The admissions process for Engineering and Agriculture has begun. However, the schedule of the pharmacy course was not announced yet.

So, the students are over the delay in the admission process. They feel that the academic year will be disturbed if the admission process does not start soon. Chief of admission cell of Government Pharmacy College Dr Amol Kharat said that no instructions have been received yet about the admission process. He said that they are also keeping an eye on it.

There are four Government Colleges of Pharmacy in the State, namely at Aurangabad, Amravati, Karad and Ratnagiri. Government College of Pharmacy Aurangabad offers B Pharm and Pharm D courses. There are 65 Pharmacy colleges in Marathwada with 5,400 intakes. Only two colleges, one at Aurangabad and another at Osmanabad offer a six-year duration Pharm D course with an intake of 30 seats each.