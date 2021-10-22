Pillion rider suffers stillbirth

Aurangabad, Oct 22:

A pregnant woman sustained grave injuries after a speeding truck dashed the motorcycle, on which she was riding pillion, from behind, at Tiranga Chowk in Pandharpur, today afternoon. Unfortunately, the woman suffered stillbirth during a cesarean in the government hospital. Waluj MIDC police have registered an offence against the absconding truck driver.

It is learnt that Suresh Bhagure (a resident of Waluj) along with his wife Rakhi Bhagure was going on a motorcycle (MH 17, AP 7415) from Waluj to Aurangabad on Tuesday. While the couple was passing through Aurangabad-Ahmednagar Highway, a speeding truck (bearing number RJ 10, GA 7499) hit their motorcycle from behind at Tiranga Chowk, at 1 pm. The couple fall on the road and sustained severe injuries. The duo was admitted to the government hospital for treatment. However, Rakhi Bhagure was nine months pregnant, therefore, the doctors to save the life of Rakhi and her unborn baby decided to go for C-section. However, the doctors spotted that the baby died in the womb. Hence Suresh Bhagure lodged a complaint against the truck driver. Waluj MIDC police station has launched a hunt to arrest the driver. Further investigation is on.