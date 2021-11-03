PM recommends boosting tourists arrival through 100 pc vaccination in Aurangabad

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Nov 3:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his communication with the district collector Sunil Chavan, through video-conferencing recommends implementing Goa Pattern to enhance tourist arrivals in Aurangabad district.

" The tourism in Goa is witnessing a boom after the second wave of pandemic situation. All the local government machinery has unitedly resorted to market and highlight how safe is Goa after 100 per cent vaccination. Accordingly, tourists from all over the world are heading towards them. Aurangabad district also has a legacy of rich heritage. Hence, if the vaccination is implemented 100 per cent then implement Goa Pattern to market Aurangabad and enhance tourists arrivals, said the PM. The resident deputy collector Shashikant Hadgal was also present on the occasion.

Modi underlined that Aurangabad district is world-renowned for its tourism potential. Hence a trust amongst the tourists visiting here should be developed so that he/she could feel safe during his stay. Hence the vaccination of the associates of the tourism sector should be done in large numbers. The PM also gave a deadline to vaccinate 100 per cent by December 25, 2021. The district collector Sunil Chavan assured the PM of undertaking various initiatives to vaccinate the whole district.

It may be noted that the PM has communicated through video-conferencing with the collectors of the districts whose vaccination percentage is less. The chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, union Minister of Health Dr Mansukh Mandviya, union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pawar, along with the chief ministers and district collectors of other states attended the virtual meeting.

Track the first dose-takers

The prime minister ordered the district administration to trace the citizens, who had taken their first dose but are not coming forward to take the second dose of vaccine. Their tracking should be done boothwise. Besides, also seek the help of religious leaders of those communities who are hesitating to take the vaccine. He also suggested circulating video appeals through myriad mediums to invite people for vaccination. The drive should be kept continued during the Diwali holidays. The PM warned a few district collectors in this regard.

Initiative in urban and rural areas

Briefing upon the vaccination status in the district, the collector said," Under the guidance of CM, the vaccination figures were scaled up by implementing Mission Kavach Kundal. An initiative titled 'Maan Mein Hai Vishwas' was implemented to boost the morale of warriors fighting against the Covid. The religious leaders of different faiths were present in it. The Army officials and personnel also participated in the task. We will be granting special funds to the first 25 villages completing the target of 100 per cent vaccination. Besides, various drives - Mera Ward Sau Pratishat Tikaran Ward; Santanchi Bhumi Shambhar Takke Lasikaran Bhumi etc will be implemented in the urban as well as rural parts of the district to elevate the vaccination percentage in the district, stressed Chavan in the virtual meeting.