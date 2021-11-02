Police administration promotes constables as 'naiks'

Aurangabad, Nov 2:

Smiles prevailed on the faces of policemen at the commissionerate of police after the commissioner of police (CP) Nikhil Gupta surprised 182 police constables associated with the office by promoting them as 'naiks' as a Diwali festival gift. The deputy commissioner of police Aparna Gite issued the promotion orders.

The issue of promotion was pending for the past many days. The matter was also sub judice. However, the CP played a vital role in resolving the issue. A few days ago, the police administration granted promotions to many posts including the promotions to hawaldars as assistant sub-inspectors. Earlier, a committee was constituted to grant promotions. It had decided to implement the order. The newly promoted 'naiks' will be getting benefits as per the seventh pay commission recommendation.

The order issued by DCP alerts that if the administration is found that if a primary level and departmental inquiry against anybody is underway then his head of the section should not relieve him on promotion and also submit the report in this regard to the DCP office. Meanwhile, the CP and DCP extended their greetings to all the promoted cops.