Police chowky inaugurated in APMC

Aurangabad, Nov 8:

Horticulture and EGS Minister Sandipan Bhumre inaugurated a chowky of Cidco Police Station at Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) on Monday. He also inaugurated a petrol pump on its premises.

MLA Sanjay Shirsath, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, MLC Ambadas Danve, Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Girhe, ACP Suresh Wankhede, PI of Cidco Police Station Sambhaji Pawar,

APMC chief administrator Jagannath Kale, former MLA Kalyan Kale, District President of NCP Kailas Patil and Ramukaka Shelke were present. Speaking at the programme, Minister Bhumare said, there is a market committee in the city while there is no cold storage facility, it should be done on top priority.

He also said that the facility is available at places like Pachod. Bhumre also appealed to provide necessary facilities to the farmers in the committee premises. Jagannath Kale said that during the previous office-bearers period, the annual income was Rs 29 lakh while in our three months, the committee earned revenue up to Rs 90 lakh. MLC Danve, MLA Shirsath and, Kalyan Kale and others also expressed their views.