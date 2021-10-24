Police find eloped lovebirds after 10 months

Aurangabad, Oct 24:

The Sillod rural police nabbed the lovebirds eloped ten months back. The police registered a case against the boy while the minor girl has been handed over to her parents.

Police said, the minor girl is a Deulgaon Bazar in Sillod tehsil and lived with her relatives at Nandarpur in Kannad tehsil. She met a 21 years old boy there and both were attracted towards each other. Ten months back, both of them eloped.

The parents of the girl lodged a complaint in this regard at the Sillod rural police station. The police could not find them despite a massive manhunt.

During the investigation, they came to know that both of them are living at Bhavnagar in Gujarat. Under the guidance of API Pralhad Munde, a police team went to Gujarat and brought both of them to Sillod. The minor girl has been handed over to her parents.