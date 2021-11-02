Police nabs middle-aged man eloping with 17-yr-old girl after 8 months

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Nov 2:

The sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Vijay Marathe has informed that the rural police has succeeded in arresting an absconding accused Bapu Subhash Kale (38, resident of Pirola, temporary staying at Sillod) from Amravati after eight months. The accused has already married twice and was wanted in a case of eloping with a minor age girl (17 years old) by luring her since March 2021. The police handed over the girl to her parents. Meanwhile, when the police produced the accused before the court, he was awarded with four days police custody remand (PCR), said Marathe.

It is learnt that the accused hailing from Pirola has shifted with his second wife in Sillod in March. He was a farmer but was also an active social worker. Eight years ago, he divorced his first wife and tied a nuptial knot for the second time. He was blessed with one son and one daughter from the second wife. In the meantime, he came in contact with an underage girl from one village in the Sillod tehsil, who had come to stay with her relatives in Sillod. Bapu befriended her and seeking an opportunity, he lured the girl and fled away with her on March 5. The victim's father had registered a complaint in this regard.

The police was searching for the accused. The accused to hide his location was not using the mobile phone. Meanwhile, the rural police got a tip four to five days ago that Bapu Kale had come to stay in Harsul vicinity at Aurangabad. The police squad geared up to nab him, but he manage to escape. To seal his identity, the accused was always riding the motorcycle by wearing a helmet. Taking it as a challenge the SDPO Marathe, assistant police inspector Prahlad Munde, PSI of Sillod police station (rural) Vikas Aade and team comprising Vithal Chavan, Raju Kakade and Santosh Ghunawat geared up and succeeded in arresting him from Amravati.

Tempo led to his arrest

The accused hired a tempo to shift the household items from Aurangabad to Amravati. Meanwhile, the police also succeeded in tracing his mobile number. Acting upon the information, the police traced the tempo driver and detained him. They took him into confidence and with his help reached Amravati to arrest Kale. Further investigation is on.