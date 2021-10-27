Police seize 30 tons rice

Aurangabad, Oct 27:

The Sillod Traffic Police seized 30 tons of rice being transported for black-marketing on Bhokardan - Sillod Road near Pimpri Phata and handed over to the Sillod rural police for further investigation on Monday.

Police said, PSI Bharat Mane, constables Azharuddin Shaikh, Suresh More and others were patrolling on Monday. They receiving the information that rice is being taken for black-marketing. Accordingly, a trap was laid near Pimpri Phata and a truck (MH 18 BG 5371) was stopped in which the rice was taken.

The seized rice was handed over to the Sillod rural police for further investigation.

PI Pralhad Munde said that the information of the seizure of the rice has been given to the revenue department and further investigation is on, he said.