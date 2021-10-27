Police to launch ‘Alert Neighbours, Safe City’ campaign in Diwali

Aurangabad, Oct 27:

After the Corona crisis for the past two years, the people are celebrating Diwali with enthusiasm this year. Many people have already planned to go out of the city to celebrate the festival and their houses will be locked. Their neighbours can avert the thefts in the locked houses by remaining alert. Hence, awareness about the ‘Alert Neighbors, Safe City’ is being created among the residents, informed DCP (Head Quarters) Aparna Gite.

People often go to their relatives in other cities during Diwali. The thieves can take advantage of this opportunity and burgle the houses. Hence, the police should organise meetings with the residents and create awareness about remaining alert in their localities. DCP Gite mentioned in the letters given to the chiefs of the police stations.

Similarly, the residents going to other cities should keep the cash and valuables in the bank lockers. CCTV should be installed in the localities and security guards should be appointed. If the cameras are defunct, they should be repaired. All these instructions should be given to the concerned residents, Gite directed the officers.

The officers should see that the patrolling should be increased at sensitive places. Nakabandi should be done during the night. The suspected vehicles and persons should be checked by implemented sudden Nakabandi, Gite mentioned in the letter.