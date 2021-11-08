Politics heated over Labour Colony issue

Aurangabad, Nov 8:

The demolition of illegally occupied government quarters on 20 acres of land in Labour Colony initiated by the administration was hampered due to the political pressure and heated arguments on Monday. Moreover, the politics was heated over the issue as BJP, MIM, NCP and Congress demanded guardian minister Subhash Desai that the residents in Labour Colony should be rehabilitated and then the demolition action should be initiated.

Meanwhile, the residents approached the court. Desai told the leaders and the residents that the action will be taken as per the law. A large mob of the residents of Labour Colony was stationed on the road for the entire day. They obstructed the traffic from both sides due to which tension prevailed in this area. BJP Leader Sanjay Kenekar, NCP city chief Vijayraj Salve, and Congress leader Hisham Osmani demanded the guardian minister to stop the demolition action.

After discussing the issues with the leaders and residents, Desai said, the issues that came out after the discussions will be considered. Legal action will be taken. People have approached the court and what relief they get from the court. All these aspects will be taken into consideration, he said.

When the newsmen asked whether a stay has been granted to the demolition action, Desai said that the case is sub judice and he will not comment on it. District collector Sunil Chavan and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation officers were present.

JCB, Poclain machine return

AMC team with JCB and Poclain machine were present at Labour Colony for the action on Monday at 10 am. However, the machines returned due to the rage of the public and delay in receiving the order to initiate the action. Later, the police bandobast was increased in this area.

What is the situation?

It has been unveiled that 130 persons have the allotment letters of the government quarters in Labour Colony. Some quarters are forcibly possessed while there are sub-tenants. The land has encroached in large numbers. Many quarters were sold directly, which is the cheating of the government, the administration claimed and has initiated the action to acquire the land.