Poor financial condition forced man to commit suicide

Aurangabad, Nov 11:

A 35-year-old Kautik Saluba Padale (resident of Khullod in Sillod tehsil), who was the lone bread-winner of a 10-members family, has ended his life by consuming poison on Thursday. The poor financial condition has prompted him to end his life.

Kautik was a landless villager and was earning his livelihood by doing petty jobs. He was staying with a family comprising mother, wife, two sons, one daughter, one sister-in-law and her children, one sister and her children. He was struggling to meet the financial expenses of the family.

The post mortem was performed at Undangaon primary health centre, said the medical officer Dr Archana Sapkal. Ajanta police station has registered the case and further investigation is on by assistant police inspector Ajit Vispute and his team.

It is learnt that Kautik's father and one brother had passed away. The husbands of his two sisters had also died. Hence one sister along with her children staying with Kautik, apart from his mother and brother's wife and his children. He was the single person who was earning. Hence the family would starve and stay without food on the day when he is without work. The family celebrated Diwali under stress. Fed up with the situation, Kautik ended his life. The whole family is in shock at learning about his suicide. They were unable to control their emotions.