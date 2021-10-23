Primary schools up to 4th Std may reopen after Diwali

Aurangabad, October 23:

The State Government is likely to grant permission to reopen schools from first to the fourth standard across the State after Diwali.

It may be noted that the Government permission to resume the classes from fifth to 12th in rural areas and eight to 12th in city areas depending upon the number of Covid patients. The schools in most of the villages which have zero patients are already holding classes. All the schools of the cities have actual classes from the eighth standard onwards.

The students from first to the fourth standard have not attended actual classes for nearly and one and half years because of Covid situation. Currently, they have to attend online classes.

There is a demand from parents and even children feel that actual classes should be resumed. Some students of the first and second standard have not visited the school since their admissions.

However, the Government will grant permission but, it depends on the number of patients and the impact of the possible third wave.

There are 3301 primary schools with 18,885 teachers and 1135 secondary schools with 9,834 teaching and non-teaching staff in the district. The number of higher secondary schools is 135 (staff 4,412).

Class-wise strength of students is as follows; standard first (77,068), second (87,962), third (88,514) and fourth (88,738).