Principal R R Borade donates books to Marathi Dept

Aurangabad, Oct 26:

Veteran litterateur Principal R R Borade donated books to Marathi Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Tuesday to make the department’s library rich and available reference materials to new researchers.

Principal Borade is a former student of the department. He donated 15 books which included ‘Pratisthan, Waghur, Aksharperni, Charuta Sagar, Samatecha Nirmik Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Samagra Wangmai (volume-I), a special edition of 98th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Natya Sammelan, Marathi Wangmai Kosh (volume I, II), Rangandhache Garud, dissertation of research done on literary works of Borade. Earlier too, he had donated books to the department.

Department head Prof Dasu Vaidya received the books. Dr Kailas Ambhure and others were present.