Programme on Allama Iqbal’s birth anniversary

Aurangabad, Nov 8:

Maharashtra Muslim Awami Committee will organise a programme at Maulana Azad Research Centre at 8 pm on November 9, to celebrate the birth anniversary of noted Urdu poet Allama Iqbal.

Maulana Sadrul Hasan and Dr Irtekaz Afzal will guide the participants. Prominent poet Rana Hydari, retired teacher Ahmed Iqbal, writer Nurul Hasnain, Mohammed Raza Khan will also grace the event. Sami Saudagar will present ‘Kalam-e-Iqbal.’ Convener Ilyas Kirmani, Naser Nahdi Chaus and Dr Sohel Zakiuddin appealed to all to attend the programme.