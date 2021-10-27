Proper use of the capabilities of workers, officers is essential

Aurangabad, Oct 27:

A guidance camp was organized for women entrepreneurs by the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) in Waluj recently. Entrepreneur Salil Pendse and Anjali Kulkarni provided guidance in the camp.

The camp was organised in two sessions. Guiding on the topic of 'Human Resource Development' in the first session, Pendse said that there is a need for proper management in industry and business. The industry would prosper if the skills, abilities and intellect of the workers, employees and officers were used properly. Project director of Maharashtra Centre for Entrepreneurship Development Bharti Sose and Massia vice president Anil Patil were present. In the second session, entrepreneur Kulkarni gave guidance on 'How I Progressed'. She said, women are becoming successful in various fields due to their innate qualities. Accurate time management is essential for the successful running of the industry. Women's cell convener Kamal Rao, joint convener Sunita Rathi, Aarti Pargaonkar, Sulbha Thorat, Ratnaprabha Shinde, Jaya Pawar and Massia office bearers were present.