Properties built on Wakf land to regularise after NoC

Aurangabad, Oct 29:

The head of Gunthewari Cell at Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Sanjay Chamle today has underlined that the small and big properties which had been built upon the land owned by Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs (MSBW) could also be regularised under Gunthewari Act. However, the regularisation could be done if the MSBW issues no-objection certificates (NoC) to property-holders.

It may be noted that the state government has decided to regularise the illegal plots and constructions built on or before December 31, 2020. To encourage maximum citizens to regularise their properties, the AMC has appointed a panel of

52 architects and engineers. They are assisting the citizens in preparing the files for submission to the cell.

It is learnt that there are 750 properties owned by MSBW in the city. These properties were given on a lease basis in the form of land. However, the construction made on these lands had been built without the permission of the AMC. Meanwhile, these property-holders are now making rounds of the AMC's Gunthewari Cell to regularise their properties built on Wakf land. Hence, the HoD Chamle made it clear to them that their properties could be regularised only if the MSBW issues NoC to them and it is a mandatory document in the process of Gunthewari.

983 citizens deposited challans

The AMC is receiving proposals to regularise properties from different corners of the city. The civic officials after scrutinising the proposal direct's the property-holder to pay regularisation charges (through challan). Accordingly, 983 property-holders paid the challans so far and deposited a sum of Rs 9.73 crore in AMC's exchequer. Besides, the AMC also presented regularisation certificates to 278 property-holders, said Chamle.

Independent bank accounts

As per the norms, the AMC will collect the money from property-holders and will deposit it in independent bank accounts (zone-wise). The money will be utilised to undertake the development works in the respective localities regularised under Gunthewari Act in future. Chamle said, " The Town Planning section has written a letter to our accounts section to open independent bank accounts."