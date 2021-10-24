Provisional selection list for MDS second round displayed; last date of joining college Oct 27

Aurangabad, Oct 24:

Provisional selection list for MDS admissions was displayed for the vacant seats in Government, Municipal Corporation, private aided, unaided, minority dental colleges.

The candidates who were allotted the seat can join the college up to October 27. The last date to fill the status retention form at College is October 27 (including holiday).

The institute will have to verify the documents and ascertain the eligibility of the candidates as per the NEET(MDS)- 2021 brochure. The selected candidate will have to deposit all the required original documents and pay the fees at the time of admission.

It may be noted the vacant all India quota postgraduate dental (MDS) seats in Government and private colleges were surrendered to the State quota last week. The CET Cell completed the first round of the counselling process.

There are few vacant seats at the end of the first round.

The vacant seats and candidates selected for the second round were displayed. The academic year in dental colleges has already begun last week.

The seat matrix and selection list for the first Mop Up round will be released on October 28 while dental aspirants can join the allotted college between October 29 and November 2.

The last date to submit status retention at the respective college is November 2. Any candidate who joins the college up to November 2 and wish to cancel their seat, will have to pay a penalty of Rs 10 lakh. The schedule for the institutional round will be declared in due course.