RBSK officers, employees demand arrears

Aurangabad, Oct 27:

The health officers and employees of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) have submitted a memorandum demanding to pay the arrears, recently.

The officers in the memorandum given to Mahila va Bal Kalyan Samiti member and MLC Manisha Kayande mentioned that the director of the National Health Mission in 2020 orders that the officers and the employees should be paid the arrears from 2018 onwards. Although, the arrears in all the districts in the state were paid by March 2021, but not in Aurangabad district.

Earlier, memorandums were given to the health minister Rajesh Tope, local MLA, MLC, ZP CEO, district health officer, and others but no action was taken in this regard yet. Similarly, the officers and the employees had never received the monthly salary on the first day of the month. they mentioned in the memorandum.